Rochelle “Toni” A. Likeness

April 22, 1939-May 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rochelle A. “Toni” Likeness, 81, of Davenport will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Toni's service will be live-streamed, and can be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Toni passed away at her home surrounded by her family Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after an extended illness.

Memorials may be made to the Edwin A. Motto, M.D. Dialysis Center.

Rochelle (Toni) Tamayo was born on April 22, 1939, in Sterling, Illinois, a daughter of Jesus and Natalie (Garcia) Tamayo. She was united in marriage to Fred A. Likeness on August 10, 1968 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death, November 12, 2010.

Rochelle was in the United States Air Patrol and worked at Oscar Mayer.