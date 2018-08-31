Rodney Bates

November 16, 1953-August 28, 2018
BETTENDORF — Rodney L. Bates, 64 of Bettendorf passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
A memorial visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the family.
Rodney was born November 16, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Howard “Bus” and Ann (Miller) Bates. He was united in marriage to Vickie K. Foster on November 19, 1982, in Davenport.
He was employed by Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf and was a fan of Elvis Presley.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Vickie; his sister, Debra (John) Wulf of Crab Orchard, Kentucky; his brothers, Randy (Carla) Bates of Stanford, Kentucky, Rick (Shielda) Bates of Danville, Kentucky, Ritchie Bates of Stanford, Robbie (Annette) Bates of Danville; Ronnie (Sue) Bates of Danville and Tom (Sonya) Bates of Albany, Ohio; many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Kayla Ellis of Davenport; his good friend, Bill Fenton of LeClaire; and his cats, Reggie and Frankie.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents.
