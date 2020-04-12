Rodney “Rod” L. Christie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 12, 1957-April 11, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Rodney L. “Rod” Christie, 62, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his sister's home in Muscatine.

Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and due to the current worldwide health concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Rod was born September 12, 1957, in Aledo, Ill., the son of Cecil and Conne (Reason) Christie and graduated from Westmer High School, Joy, Ill. He was united in marriage to Toni Walper in Longboat Key, Fla., although they later divorced.

Rod worked in mortgage lending over 35 years and ended his career with Ruhl & Ruhl Real Estate.

He enjoyed socializing with friends and golfing, having made holes in one at Duck Creek and Oakwood Golf Courses.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Cecil and Conne Christie, Keithsburg, Ill.; sister Deb (Bill) Baker, Muscatine; and nephews Daniel Clark, Evergreen, Colo., and Devin Clark, Warsaw, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his best friend Brian Sloan.