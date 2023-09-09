Roger D. Woomert

February 26, 1943 - September 7, 2023

Roger D. Woomert, 80, a resident of Princeton, Iowa, and former Fire Chief and Mayor of Princeton died at his home on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Roger was born in Davenport, Iowa, on February 26, 1943, the son of Harold B. and Mildred E. (Gast) Woomert. He entered the U.S. Army in 1964, and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4th Class in 1966, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

On September 26, 2009, he was united in marriage to Karen S. Robertson at the Harold B. Woomert Park in Princeton.

He was employed as a truck driver for Air Gas, formerly known as Air Products of Davenport, retiring in 2019, after over 40 years of faithful service.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Karen; his daughters: Tracy Woomert of Washington, Iowa, and Raechel (Ryan) Bump of Port Byron, Illinois; his sons: Tim (Lori) Woomert of Streamwood, Illinois, Chris (Jenny) Woomert of Bettendorf, Terry Woomert of Princeton, and Josh (Dena) Genz of Port Byron; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Bonita (Denny) Squire of Geneseo, Illinois.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

