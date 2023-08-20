Roger Kromphardt

July 11, 1946 - August 17, 2023

Roger Kromphardt, 77, of Davenport passed away peacefully Thursday, August 17, 2023 at his home.

Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Runge Mortuary to process over to the cemetery. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a chess foundation in Roger's name and condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Roger was born July 11, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Dean & Sarah (Wygoda) Kromphardt. He enlisted in the US Air Force, serving 4 years during the Vietnam War. On November 11, 2011, he was united in marriage to Jill Green in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roger had been employed as an EAP Specialist in the Drug & Alcohol Program at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. His expertise allowed him to also provide consulting services and expert testimony over the years.

Roger loved to play chess and was a member of the Illowa Chess Club. He enjoyed sharing his love for the game by teaching chess to children in QC schools and helping anyone who wanted to learn how to play. He loved sharing his stories of growing up in Brooklyn, and was an avid cyclist and runner, having participated in the Bix race multiple times. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Emmy, Gizzy (and Cooper, who landed him on the Ellen Show).

Survivors include his loving wife, Jill Green, Davenport; Children: Tim (Keri) Kromphardt, Palm Coast, Florida and Andrew (Kathleen) Kromphardt, Iowa City, Iowa, and Bradley, Kelsy, & Alyssa Green (all of Davenport); Grandchildren: Makayla, Isabelle, Molly, Sam, Scott, Rylen, Lailani, Amani, Adley, & Elliott; father-in-law, Jewel Carter; and other extended relatives.

Roger has reunited with his parents and infant brother.