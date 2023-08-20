Roger Marlin Parker

August 2, 1945 - August 12, 2023

Roger Marlin Parker, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away on August 12, 2023, at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Online, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Roger was born on August 2, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Mary Parker. He was raised by his aunt, Evelyn. After graduating high school, Roger went on to work as an Insulation Fabricator for over 30 years at Iowa Illinois Taylor Insulation in Davenport. Roger was united in marriage to former spouse, Kathy Wenzel, in 1988. Together, they had two children.

In his spare time, Roger enjoyed fishing and watching sports. He was an avid Packers, White Sox, and Lakers fan. What he cherished most of all was spending time with his family. Playing games with his grandkids brought him much joy and laughter. Roger will be dearly missed.

Roger is survived by his son, Justin Parker of Moline; daughter, Danielle (Javi Jimenez) Parker of Bettendorf; grandchildren: Kylie (Lanell Marsh) Parker of Florida, Braydon Parker of Bettendorf, Garrison Parker of Bettendorf, Gracelyn Parker of Bettendorf; great-granddaughter, Ariya Marsh of Florida, and his sister, Betty McAliley of California.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Parker; brothers: Harry Parker, Marvin Parker; a very special aunt, Evelyn; and his uncles: James and Red.