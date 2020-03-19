June 6, 1921- February 17, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Roger S. Smith, 98, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Meth-Wick Manor in Cedar Rapids.

Per his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Senior Olympics or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Roger was born June 6, 1921, in Far Rockaway, N.Y., to George S. and Edith E. (Boden) Smith. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 during WWII and served in the Pacific Theater. Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life; Charlene Madden on July 16, 1943 in Orlando, Fla. He earned a business management degree from Marycrest College, graduating Cum Laude in 1985. Roger worked for LW Ramsey and Warren & Litzenberger Advertising Companies and as director of Membership Services at the American Rental Association. He owned and operated RSS Communications from 1986 until retirement in 1996.