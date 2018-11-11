Roger Schmidt

April 14, 1943 - October 4, 2018
PRINCETON - Roger H. Schmidt, 75, of Princeton, died Thursday, October 4, 2018, at his home.
A gathering celebrating Roger's life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Boll's Community Center, 428 River Dr., Princeton. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home of Davenport assisted his family.
Roger Harry Schmidt was born April 14, 1943, in Davenport, the son of Harry H. and Florence E. (Kinnenann) Schmidt. Roger graduated from Davenport Central in 1961, he attended Iowa State and Black Hawk College prior to enlisting in Army in 1965. He was honorably discharged 1967 and returned to Davenport. While stationed at Ft. Gordon, Georgia, he met and married Gloria “Jean” Hoegger, they later divorced, from this union one son was born, David. He met Norma (Kremer) Benhart in 1992 and they married in 1999. Norma passed in 2014.
Roger worked in Industrial Sales and Service with the former Eagle Signal until 1986. Following the closing of Eagle Signal he worked in the alarm timer division for various Quad-City companies, before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering in his workshop and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Holly and their children; Terril and Bryanna all of Princeton; his sisters, Shirley Schmidt, Davenport and Verla (Richard) Downs, Corona, Calif.; and Norma's sons and daughters-in-law; Ron and Amy Benhart and Bevin and Crystal Benhart and Norma's grandchildren: Hailey, Tanner, Briton, Brady, and Kaidan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma and first wife Gloria.
