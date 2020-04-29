× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27-1935-March 19, 2020

LACROSSE, Wis -- Roi Brown, formerly of LeClaire, passed on March 19 at the Mayo hospital in Lacrosse, Wis.

Roi was born in North Dakota in 1935. After graduating high school he joined the Air Force, serving for 8 years.

After his service, he became a teacher. Roi taught at Scott community college and 6th grade at Cody elementary in LeClaire until his retirement.

He then moved to Harmony, Minn. There he made many friends and enjoyed dancing.

Roi is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers (Richard, Tom, Warren) and 1 son (Mike).

Roi is survived by 1 brother, Pat (Theresa), 6 children: Deanna DeVoto (Len), Pamela Simmons (Fred), Mario(Leslie), Don (Josephine), Jennifer Chase (Don), Anna Washington. Also several grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held in Roi's honor sometime at a later date. Any tributes should be sent to: Pamela Simmons 29331 Albion ridge rd. Albion, CA 95410