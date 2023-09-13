Rolan Carter

Rolan was born on May 20, 1947, in Hamilton, Alabama, the son of Thomas Perry and Susie (Burrow) Carter. He married Paula J. Winkelman on November 5, 1988, in Hamilton. She passed away on December 8, 2009. Rolan was previously employed as an assembler at John Deere Harvester Works. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Rolan watched countless Westerns over the years and especially loved Bonanza. He also liked to go to the casinos and play the slots. Rolan was an avid NASCAR fan, paying close attention to Dale Jarrett, and also the Green Bay Packers and Auburn "WAR EAGLE" football. Rolan was known for his banana pudding and always had special treats like cracker jacks, peanuts, Pepsi/Mountain Dew and cornbread on hand. Rolan liked wheeling and dealing and watching the Street Outlaws. He loved to be with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.