Rolan Carter
May 20, 1947 - September 10, 2023
Rolan Carter, 76, of Detroit, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday September 15, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday September 23, 2023, at the Hamilton Funeral Home, Hamilton, Alabama.
Rolan was born on May 20, 1947, in Hamilton, Alabama, the son of Thomas Perry and Susie (Burrow) Carter. He married Paula J. Winkelman on November 5, 1988, in Hamilton. She passed away on December 8, 2009. Rolan was previously employed as an assembler at John Deere Harvester Works. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Rolan watched countless Westerns over the years and especially loved Bonanza. He also liked to go to the casinos and play the slots. Rolan was an avid NASCAR fan, paying close attention to Dale Jarrett, and also the Green Bay Packers and Auburn "WAR EAGLE" football. Rolan was known for his banana pudding and always had special treats like cracker jacks, peanuts, Pepsi/Mountain Dew and cornbread on hand. Rolan liked wheeling and dealing and watching the Street Outlaws. He loved to be with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Survivors include children: Denis Carter, Jamie Wyatt, Mark Houtz, James (Laurie) Houtz, Lynnelle Houtz, Michael Houtz; 17 grandchildren; one bonus granddaughter and several great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Cook; brother, Woodrow (Denise) Carter; special friends, Leon and Sandy Robertson, and their sons: Shawn, Matt, Jerry, Herb and Sherry Plumb, and their children; bonus daughter, "Sis;" and camping buddy, Randy.
He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Paula; his first wife, Sandra Carter; three brothers; son-in-law, James Wyatt; and great-grandson, Gunnar Houtz.
