April 28, 1941-March 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Roland E. Popp, 77, of East Moline, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island.
Cremation rites accorded. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the ARC of the Quad Cities.
Roland was born in Rock Island on April 28, 1941, a son of Marshall and Mireille Samier Popp. He married Linda Morlan on May 19, 1962, in Muscatine, Iowa.
Roland worked thirty years as a machine operator for International Harvester, East Moline.
He loved listening to music and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He was known for his very “colorful” debates.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Popp; children, Lisa (Stephen) Sloan, Ada, Okla., Lonnie Popp, Moline and Rob Popp, Moline; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Randy Popp and sister, Marsha Popp
