Roland Nelson
Feb. 8, 1937-Nov. 17, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Roland E. Nelson, 81, of Davenport, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. A private burial will follow at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Mr. Nelson died on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Roland Eugene Nelson was born on Feb. 8, 1937 in Peoria, IL, the son of Harry and Ruby (Ruick) Nelson. After his graduation from St. Ambrose Academy in 1953 he later married Sally L. Avis on Jan. 18, 1958 in Davenport. He worked for 25 years at the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline retiring in 1992.
Roland was a past member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. He enjoyed fishing, and golfing, and was a Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to garden with only his John Deere equipment and was also a John Deere Toy Collector.
Surviving members of the family include his wife: Sally of Davenport; 5 Daughters: Jayne (Roy) Pfeifer of Round Lake Beach, IL, Denise (Dwight) Bland of Davenport, Theresa Nelson of Del Ray Beach, FL, Michelle (Patrick) Matson of Omaha, NE, and Leslie Nelson of Davenport; 2 Sons: Roland (Diane) Nelson Jr. of Bettendorf, IA, and Bradley (Nicole) Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; 19 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Ricky in infancy.
Memorials may be made to the Adventure Christian Church in Davenport.
