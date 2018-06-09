August 6, 1941-June 6, 2018
MOLINE — Rolland L. “Rod” Rochholz, 76, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in Cable, Wis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 430, Durant. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 430, Durant or Alleman High School.
Rod was born August 6, 1941, in Davenport, the son of Louis and Nora (Schroeder) Rochholz. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Marilyn J. Creen on September 26, 1964, in Moline. She preceded him in death on February 26, 1993.
Rod worked for various stone manufacturing companies, retiring from Rowat Cut Stone and Marble, Des Moines, in 2003. He was a member of American Legion Post 430, Durant and was very proud to have accomplished an ATV trip from Portland, Oregon, to Portland, Maine. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and “fishing” trips, but most of all, loved spending time with family and spending countless hours doing anything and everything, or nothing at all, in his garage.
Survivors include his daughter, Gina Claerhout, Cypress, California, and son, Rod (Lori) Rochholz, Moline; grandchildren, Ryan and Katelyn Rochholz; a sister, Trenna Malone, Davenport; brothers, Kenneth Rochholz, Walcott, and Wendell (Wanda) Rochholz, Pleasant Valley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Rochholz.
