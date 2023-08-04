Roma J. Thayer

August 24, 1938 - August 2, 2023

Roma J. Thayer, 84, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving children.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the funeral home, Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus. Pallbearers are grandchildren, honorary pallbearers are great-grandchildren.

Roma was born August 24, 1938, to Hanes and Rosella (Beeks) Crabtree. She married William Thayer on November 1, 1958. The couple moved to Calamus in 1974. Roma was very involved in the community, she worked for T.R.A.I.N., was on the CALCO board, volunteered at CALCO, worked for Steffens Tap, was a board member of Wesley United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Carroll Assistance Center, and was a poll worker for Clinton County.

She was a loving and caring person who put herself last. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She attended many of their activities.

Surviving are her children: Bobbi Jo (Craig) Schaffnit of Waterloo, Craig (Roxanna) Thayer of Moline, Illinois, Christi (Brian) Miller of Calamus, Carla (Wally) Emmert of Delmar, Curt (Mic) Thayer of Dubuque, and foster-son, Andy (Judy) Davis; grandchildren: Thomas, Stacee, Michael, Vanessa, Sarah, Lisa, Chad, Chris, Shayne, Calli; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ann Crabtree and Donna Tjaden; brothers-in-law: Don (Sue) Thayer and Clair Thayer; numerous nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Patricia Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her son, Michael; and her brothers: Donald, Edward, Delmer, and Darryl.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.