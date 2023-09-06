Roma K. Nesseler

December 14, 1931 - September 2, 2023

Roma K. Nesseler, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Allure of the Quad Cities, Moline.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, with a service at 5 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of Peace, UCC, Rock Island.

Roma was born December 14, 1931, in Adair County, Missouri, to David C. and Kathryn Louise (Shoop) Ratliff. She graduated from Rock Island high school class of 1950. Roma married Albert Arthur Nesseler in 1951.

Roma was very active in her community. She was a member of Church of Peace, UCC, Rock Island, where she was a part of the Filiae Pacis Circle. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the Ethel Evans Circle, The International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons. Roma also took part in the Women's Club of Rock Island, the Home and Community Club, the "Out to Lunch Bunch" club, and the Rock Island Ladies of the Elks.

Roma was a diehard Cubs fan. She was an avid reader. She loved theater and movies. Roma was of the belief that you should shop till you dropped.

Roma was a devoted champion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and you could always spot her on the sidelines, enthusiastically supporting them in their events and activities.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Georgette (Ronald) Fullerlove; grandchildren: Rhys (Katie) Fullerlove and Rhayn Fullerlove; and great-grandchildren: Rhyca, Ainsley, and Ryker Fullerlove.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Jerry L. Ratliff.