December 11, 1937-February 5, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A time to celebrate the life of Ronald D. Thomas, 82, of Davenport, will be held at a later date. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Ronald Duane Thomas was born on December 11, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Herbert and Frances (Petersen) Thomas. Ron was united in marriage to Betty Lou Church on June 11, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They shared 50 years of marriage before Betty's passing on September 1, 2015. During that time, Ron was completely devoted to his wife and her care.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Later, he worked for Honeywell International before taking his knowledge and starting his own business working on municipal water control systems around the area.

Ron was an avid bowler and devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. He alongside his bride, Betty, enjoyed traveling to see their children and grandchildren, and took many winter trips to the Caribbean. Following Betty's passing, Ron adopted Leon, who became his canine companion and best buddy from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center where he had volunteered.