September 21, 1932-January 7, 2019
BETTENDORF - Ronald E. Johnson, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 7, 2019.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a private family service at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ronald was born on September 21, 1932, to Earl and Jeanette (Sperlack) Johnson in Chicago, Ill. He was united in marriage to Jaqueline Moore on October 15, 1958, in Maywood, Ill. She passed away on September 25, 2015. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and later retired in 1988 from the Rock Island Arsenal after 30 years of service.
Family was very important to Ronald and he loved getting together with everyone. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed wood-carving.
Those missing him greatly are his sons: Craig (Stacy) Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa, Troy (Pamela) Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas, Scott (Jackie) Johnson of Macomb, Mich., and Eric (Elaine) Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa; sister-in-law, June Johnson of Mt. Prospect, Ill., (and her family); thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaqueline, his parents, and brother, Jon.