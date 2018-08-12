August 5, 2018
GRANT, Iowa - Ronald E. Welchman died August 5, 2018, in Grant, Iowa.
He is survived his spouse, Shirley of Grant, son Dean (Shelly), daughter Cory, all of Blue Grass, Iowa; step-daughter Robin Johnson of Oklahoma City; brother Bill of Blue Grass; sisters Leilana Keeney of Eldridge and Pat Morgan of Davenport, and other family members.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents John and Barbara (Eikam) Welchman, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorials to the Heartland Hospice, 2301 Eastern Avenue, Red Oak, Iowa 51566 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Full obituary at www.walkermerrickwolfe.com.