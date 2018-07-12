Ronald E. Zimmerman

January 16, 1935-July 10, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Ronald Edward Zimmerman, 83, of East Moline, passed away July 10, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (Iowa City) or Two Rivers YMCA (Moline).
Ron was born January 16, 1935 in Moline. He was raised and educated at Mooseheart in Batavia, Illinois after the death of his father. He had good memories of Mooseheart, where he ran track, played football and basketball, and participated in ROTC. On June 13, 1959, he married Judith Diane Mountain, the love of his life. They raised three active boys and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and activities.
Following his graduation in 1953, Ron went to work at Williams, White & Company as a journeyman machinist. Even after he retired 44 years later, he still maintained an impressive collection of tools and enjoyed helping others with projects.
Family was of utmost importance to Ron. He was happiest surrounded by his sons, their wives and his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews as well as his lifelong friends. After retirement, Ron enjoyed camping at Camp Hauberg and “working out” ... aka talking ... at the Moline YMCA as well as cheering for the Bears and Cubs. He always enjoyed a good conversation with family and friends. He was thrilled to be able watch his Cubbies win it all in 2016.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Judy Zimmerman; sons Mark (Jodi) Zimmerman, Moline, Mike (Laurie) Zimmerman, Davenport, Kurt (Christine) Zimmerman, Davenport; his grandchildren, Jessica and Jenna Zimmerman, Cameron and Kaitlin Zimmerman and Justin (Lindsay) Hoggard; along with many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and faithful four-legged friend, Simi.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Zimmerman.
