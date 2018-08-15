August 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ronald Gary Sexton, 74, of Davenport passed away Friday, August 10, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery. Family will meet at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, at 9:30 a.m. for procession to the cemetery.
Ronald was born in 1944 in Lyburn, West Virginia, to Roy and Virginia (Mangus) Sexton. He was united in marriage to Carol Lytle in 1966 and later married Sue Isaacs in 1980. She passed away in 2005. He was a miner, electrician, and a cement plant mechanic for Lafarge in Buffalo. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor Ronald's memory is his daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Price; grandchildren, Justin (Renee) Price, Levi (Justice) Price and Jarred (Alicia) Price; great-grandchildren, Cole, Lainey, Gracie, Maverick; his sisters, Louise (Wilburn) Hutchison, Doris (George) Gillis and Gale (Dick) Carson. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews; his girlfriend, Mary Brunning and her family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; parents; brother, Lawrence; sister-in-law, Mildred Sexton; sister, Sandy; brother-in-law, Roger Kraus; infant brother Leland; and sister, Lowana.
