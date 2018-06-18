Ronald Gass

July 7, 1941-June 16, 2018
BURGESS, Ill. - Ronald D. Gass, Sr., 76, of Burgess, Illinois, died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at home.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 21st, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, with Ron's grandson, Trey Gass, officiating. Visitation will also be at the funeral home on Thursday, from noon until the time of service. Cremation will be accorded following services. Memorials may be left for the Leukemia Foundation.
Ronald was born July 7, 1941, in Ottawa, Illinois, a son of Charles B. and Kathryn M. Ringer Gass. On April 18, 1975, he married Susan Humberstone in Moline. He was a sheet metal worker, retiring in 2000 as a superintendent at Schebler and Co. in Bettendorf. Ron was a member of Sheet Metal Workers #91, Rock Island. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid bowler; he was inducted into the bowling hall of fame. Ron also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Sue Gass of Burgess, Ill.; sons: Ron Gass, Jr. of Moline, and Richard “Rick” (Beth) Gass of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughters: Kristy (Daniel) Robinson of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Julie (Eric) Justice of Rensselaer, Ind.; step-daughters: Deanne (Jess) Timm of Rock Island, Ill., and Debbie Peters of Rock Island, and step-son: Dan Styx of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother: Larry (Marjorie) Gass of Silvis, Ill., and sisters: Diane (Ron) Druecker of Elkader, Iowa, and Karen (David) Jones of Loveland, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and step-son.
Ron was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan…the family requests that at the celebration of life, everyone dress casual and wear Cubs attire (if you are a Cubs fan).
