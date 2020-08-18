August 18, 1941 - August 14, 2020

MILAN -- Ronald Griffin, 78, of Milan, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan and will be broadcast on at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream, for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to The Salvation Army or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Ill. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Ronald was born on August 18, 1941, in Moline, Ill., the son of Elmer and Constance (Miles) Griffin. He married Claudia Betcher on June 6, 1964, in Rock Island. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Mr. Griffin had been employed at Deere & Company as a forms analyst until his retirement. He had later owned his own business providing forms to local businesses.