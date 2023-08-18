Ronald J. Childs

June 15, 1935 - August 17, 2023

Ronald J. Childs, 88, of Mineral, Illinois, passed away on August 17, 2023, at Hammond Henry Long Term Care in Geneseo.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Atkinson Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Lancaster officiating. He will be laid to rest at Annawan Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Ron's name to the Mineral United Methodist Church or Annawan Booster Club.

Ron was born on the farm in Sheffield, Illinois, on June 15, 1935, the son of John and Esther (Clementz) Childs. He graduated from Mineral High School Class of 1953. He married Sylvia Henson in January of 1954, and she preceded him in death in 1994. Ron was a life-long farmer and retired from farming in 1999 to help his son Rick on their family farm.

He was recently inducted into the Bureau County Hall of Fame for his part in the 51'-52' Mineral Basketball District Championship Team. Ron watched thousands of high school sports games and was always there to cheer on his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Cub Scout leader, 4H leader, Annawan School Board member and member of Mineral United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are children: Rick (Cindy) Childs of Mineral, Sherri (Dave) DeSplinter of Annawan; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sylvia Childs; son, Randy Childs; sister, Charlene Boelens; and special friend, Linda Flint.