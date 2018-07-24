Ronald Kuhl

April 27, 1971-July 20, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Ronald H. Kuhl, 47, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and also from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Allens Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Ronald was born on April 27, 1971, in Davenport, the son of John and Pamela (Snyder) Kuhl. He attended North Scott School district. Most recently, Ronald worked at Walcott Collision. He was a member of Local Union 150. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it be fishing, boating, traveling, or going to the beach. Ronald loved spending time with friends and riding his Harley. His grandson, Alex, was the light of his life.
Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Pam Kuhl of Lafayette, Louisiana, John (Jill) Kuhl of Eldridge; fiance, Barb Griese of Rock Island; siblings, Steve Kuhl of Lafayette, Thomas (Carolyn) Kuhl of Mary Esther, Florida, Dennis Kuhl of Franklin, Kentucky, Sally Kuhl (Michael) Buford of Scott, Louisiana; step-children, Justine (Damian) Long of Machesney Park, Illinois, Blazer Griese of Rock Island; grandson, Alex; step-siblings, Heather (Al) Baer of Sherrard, Illinois, Jud (Erin) Fawcett of Burlington, Nathan (Sheila) Fawcett of Burlington, Adam (Amanda) Fawcett of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Evelyn Snyder, and paternal grandparents, Harvey and Elsie Kuhl.
