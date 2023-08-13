Ronald L. Crossen

September, 10, 1937 - August 10, 2023

Private family services for Ronald L. Crossen, 85, a resident of Davenport will be held with military honors at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be to made to a charity of your choice. Ron died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport.

Ronald Lee Crossen was born on September 10, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois, a son of Elvin and Marjorie (Shields) Crossen. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1955. Ron proudly served our country as a sergeant in the Army. He served from 1958 until 1962. While stationed in Italy, he met Maria "Gigi" Taglietti. They were united in marriage on March 3, 1962 at Santa Caterina Catholic Church in Vicenza, Italy. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2015 following 53 years of marriage.

Ron entered the real estate sales business in the early 1960's. In the early 1980's, he became a Certified Real Estate Appraiser which he worked for the remainder of his real estate career spanning 50+ years.

Ron's favorite pastime was fishing, spending many good days at Castle Rock Lake in Wisconsin. He was also a past member of the Elks and Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Connie Crossen, LeClaire; niece, Trisha (William) Jones; great-niece: Tori (Ben) Smith, Davenport; great-great niece and nephews; Parker, Calvin, and Max; sisters-in-law, Tina Taglietti, Italy, Sebastiana "Lalla" Podell, California, and Ombretta Taglietti, Italy, and special friends Marty Corey and John Kealey.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Horky. May they rest in peace.

