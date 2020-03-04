December 30, 1942-March 2, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ronald L. Durham Sr., 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ronald was born a son of Eldo and Florence (Hoffmann) Durham on December 30, 1942, in Rock Island, Ill. He was united in marriage to Judith Baugher on July 2, 1966, later divorcing. On November 3, 1990, he was married to Susie Larson in Davenport, Iowa. He retired in 1998 from Oscar Mayer after 30 years of service.

Ronald was a longtime member of the Davenport VFW #828. He loved going camping, cooking, fishing, hunting, and telling jokes. He had a great sense of humor. Ronald was also an avid NASCAR and racing fan.