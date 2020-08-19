You have permission to edit this article.
Ronald LeMar

Ronald LeMar

Ronald LeMar

April 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Ronald E. LaMar, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with a time to share memories at 3 p.m. Those attending visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. A memorial fund for the YMCA is being established.

Mr. LaMar had been employed by the Rock Island Police Department and later Trinity Medical Center.

Survivors include his son, Trent, Davenport and several friends.

