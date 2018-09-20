Ronald Noe

December 13, 1945 — September 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ronald “Ron” E. Noe, 72, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Services will be Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the mortuary. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Health Services Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ron was born December 13, 1945, to Dieudonne and Hazel (Wagner) Noe in Davenport. He was a graduate of Assumption High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after many years of employment as a technician with U.S. West Telephone Company.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman and was especially passionate about fly fishing.
Survivors include his brother, Gary (Virginia) Noe; nephews, Michael (Molly) Noe and Kyle (Doan) Noe; niece, Jennifer (Jon-David) Reeves; great-nieces, Claire and Kate Noe; great-nephews: Soloman Reeves, Samson Reeves, Zadok Reeves, Abram Reeves and Zakai Noe; and many life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.