Ronald "Ron" W. DeRiemacker

July 10, 1960 - September 7, 2023

Ronald "Ron" W. DeRiemacker, 63, of Colona, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at home. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 911 Mansur Avenue, Carbon Cliff, IL 61239. Memorials may be made to the family. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is assisting the family.

Ron was born on July 10, 1960, at the Moline Public Hospital in Moline, Illinois, to Anthony "Tony" and Clara (VanHolderbeke) DeRiemacker. He was raised on a farm and loved everything about it. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1978, and went on to become a longtime truck driver for Dan Ash.

Ron (A.K.A. "Beer Can") was a member of the Teamsters Local 309 in Rock Island, and was a dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Carbon Cliff. He loved watching NASCAR races, going to rodeos, deer hunting, listening to country music and dancing.

Ron is survived by his daughters: Jessica DeRiemacker (Chris) of Moline, Illinois, Sarah (Brendan) Killian of Clarksville, Tennessee; son, Lyle (Emily) DeRiemacker of Camden, Tennessee; sister, Joyce (Jim) Arnold of Port Byron, Illinois; brother, Ray DeRiemacker (Roberta Short) of Hillsdale, Illinois; granddaughter, Haileigh Berhenke of Moline, Illinois; along with his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.