Ronnie C. Matzen

May 3, 1943 - September 15, 2023

Ronnie C. Matzen, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by his side Friday, September 15, 2023, at Fieldstone of DeWitt.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 until 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. A Service will follow at 11:30 in the church, Pastor Eric Obermann officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church Choir.

Ronnie Clarence Matzen was born May 3, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa, to Clarence and Eleanor (Grau) Matzen. He graduated from Calamus High School in 1961. Ronnie was united in marriage to Lois Hamann on November 11, 1962, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. The couple resided in Calamus, where they raised two sons. They retired to DeWitt in 1993. Ronnie worked as a forklift operator for Caterpillar and Bawden Printing.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus and later Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. He was an avid sports fan and coached his sons in baseball. He enjoyed attending all his sons' and grandchildren's games and activities, as well as Central DeWitt Sabers games. He also loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois; sons: Rich (Julie) Matzen of Camanche, and Terry (Keri) Matzen of Wheatland; grandchildren: Drew (Diana) Matzen, Marisa (Tray) Weaver, Alex (Alisha) Matzen, and Tyler (Lexi) Matzen; great-grandchildren: Lennix and Owen; a sister, Nancy (Bruce) Johansen; a brother-in-law, Roger Hamann; and sister-in-law, Donna (Marty) Dosland; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ralph and Marvel Hamann; and a sister-in-law, Anne Hamann.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com