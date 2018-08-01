December 10, 1917-July 29, 2018
ALEDO, Ill. — Rosalie Gates Thede, 100, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at home. Her eventful life spanned the unforgettable 20th century and continued into the 21st. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine's Church, Aledo, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 3. Burial is at Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 2, at Fippinger's Funeral Home, Aledo, with the Holy Rosary being recited at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Geneseo Historical Museum, St. Catherine's Church, the Mercer County Family YMCA, or the donor's favorite charity. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Rosalie Thede was born on December 10, 1917, in Mercer County, the daughter of Phyllis Crapnell Gates and Clarence R. Gates, Jr. She graduated from the Villa de Chantal, Rock Island, and attended Marycrest College, Davenport.
Rosalie married Robert J. Thede on February 8, 1941. He died December 17, 1968.
Memberships also included Aledo Art Guild, Geneseo Historical Society, Mercer County Historical Society, Mercer County Hospital Auxiliary, Figge Museum, Quad-City Symphony, and the Quad-City Botanical Center.
Survivors include granddaughter, Margo and husband Curtis Brookens, Crystal Lake, Illinois; grandson, Michael and wife Diane Thede, St. Charles, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Emma Katherine Thede, William Parker Thede, Hannah Rose Brookens and Abigail Grace Brookens. In addition, Rosalie is survived by several nieces in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, William; her parents; and brother, Robert Gates.