Rosalie J. Tiedje

June 22, 1920 - June 21, 2018
DAVENPORT - Rosalie J. (McAndrew) Tiedje, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 21, 2018, the eve of her 98th birthday, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.
A funeral Mass celebrating Rose's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. The family will greet friends 9:30-11 a.m. at the Cathedral. Private family burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, formerly known as Tiedje Cemetery, east of Scott County Park.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rose Tiedje was born on June 22, 1920, in Lost Nation, Iowa, to Phillip E. and Jane B. (McGonegle) McAndrew. She graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1937 and later attended Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In summer of 1938, Rose met the love of her life, Alvin G. Tiedje. They spent the summer courting at Fairyland Ballroom. She and Al married on November 30, 1939, at Sacred Heart Church in Lost Nation, Iowa. The couple began their wedded life farming an acreage outside Davenport. Later they moved into the city where they raised their four children.
Rose was a devout Catholic woman. As she took her final breath, she held a rosary in her hand, a testament to her faith. She was also a voracious reader, eloquent writer, competitive card-player, committed crossword puzzler and avid computer user. She was a strong and caring woman who was never afraid to tackle new projects.
She and Al traveled extensively throughout their nearly 60 years of marriage. Al died in 1999, with Rose at his side. In 2001, two years following Al's death, Rose moved into Ridgecrest Village. Rose loved to spend time with family and friends. She had a sharp memory and knew how to make loved ones feel special. At age 97, she was able to name her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Those left to honor Rosalie's memory include her children, Susan A.(Tiedje) Otting, Scottsdale, Ariz., Raymond G. (Nancy) Tiedje, Scottsdale, Ariz., William J. (Dina) Tiedje, Tiburon, Calif., James R. (Diane) Tiedje, Davenport, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Jeanne) McAndrew, Norwalk, Conn., and John (Therese) McAndrew, Santa Ana, Calif.
Rosalie was preceded in death by husband, Alvin; her parents; sisters Ursula McAndrew, Marie (Richard) Hughes and Mary (John) Hart; brothers, Phillip (Ann), Clement (Loretta), Raymond McAndrew Paul (Virginia) McAndrew and son-in-law Dennis Otting.
Rose's family gives special thanks to the Ridgecrest Village staff for providing her exceptional care and comfort over the past two decades, and in particular the last six months as her health declined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Cathedral Foundation, Cafe on Vine, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Rose's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .