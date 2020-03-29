November 3rd, 1931- March 25, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Rosalie “Rosie” DeBaets of Davenport, Iowa, passed away March 25th at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.
Private family funeral services will be at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service. The family will be hosting a “Celebration of Life” for Rosie at a later date yet to be determined.
Rosie was born November 3rd, 1931, in rural Davenport, Iowa, to George and Loretta Hirl. She married Henry “Hank” DeBaets on January 28th, 1950, at St Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa. Together, they welcomed 6 beautiful daughters and enjoyed farming in Durant, Iowa, for many years. After 58 wonderful years of marriage, her beloved Hank passed away on March 10th, 2008.
Rosie spent a lot of her time tending to her large garden, cooking, and canning for all of her friends and family. She loved to entertain and play cards. Rosie also had her own dance band “Rosie and the Polka Dots” that she shared with her husband for over 35 years, playing in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.
Rosie was a true caretaker, the sweetest, gentlest woman with a heart of gold that loved her family and friends unconditionally. She left a happy and positive imprint on anyone she came in contact with. If you knew Rosie, you were also probably left with a few of her funny jokes she was so fantastic at telling.
Above all, she was extremely family oriented and cherished spending time and creating memories with her family, who will deeply miss her contagious laugh and bright smile. Caretakers for Rosalie include her daughter, Diane and special friends, Marilyn and Maryann. The family would like to thank Marilyn and Maryann for their assistance that made it possible for Rosalie, so she could stay at home.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters: Donna (Steve Courtney) Ahrens, Victoria (Tony) Johnston, Diane (Jeff) Bell, Bonnie (Merle) VanDeWalle, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by other family members including Sheila (Hacinto) Haskins, as well as son in law Pat Fox.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Loretta Hirl, her husband, Hank, daughters Marjorie and Janet Fox, grandson Christopher, brother's Ambrose, Glen, Ed, Bernard, as well as sisters Genevieve and Celia. She was also preceded in death by a wonderful friend Ed Hardersen.
Memorials may be made to the family.
