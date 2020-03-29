November 3rd, 1931- March 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Rosalie “Rosie” DeBaets of Davenport, Iowa, passed away March 25th at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.

Private family funeral services will be at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service. The family will be hosting a “Celebration of Life” for Rosie at a later date yet to be determined.

Rosie was born November 3rd, 1931, in rural Davenport, Iowa, to George and Loretta Hirl. She married Henry “Hank” DeBaets on January 28th, 1950, at St Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa. Together, they welcomed 6 beautiful daughters and enjoyed farming in Durant, Iowa, for many years. After 58 wonderful years of marriage, her beloved Hank passed away on March 10th, 2008.

Rosie spent a lot of her time tending to her large garden, cooking, and canning for all of her friends and family. She loved to entertain and play cards. Rosie also had her own dance band “Rosie and the Polka Dots” that she shared with her husband for over 35 years, playing in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.