Rosalie Trimble

July 29, 1922-January 3, 2019
DEWITT - Rosalie (Mrs. Leo F.) Trimble, 96, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.
Rosalie Catherine (McGarry) Trimble was born in the Villa Nova area to John and Mary Anne (McDevitt) McGarry on July 29, 1922. On February 22, 1941, she married the love of her life, Leo Trimble, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Villa Nova. She farmed with her husband until they moved to DeWitt in 1987.
Rosalie was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, as well as St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Rosalie treasured her faith and family. She had a great devotion to the rosary which she prayed every day. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and a cup of hot tea with any of the family while hearing family news.
Survivors include children, Rita (Jim) Schafer, Bardstown, Kentucky, Mary Kay (Don) Shumaker, Davenport, Maureen Schrader, DeWitt, Lee (Linda) Trimble, Pingree Grove, Illinois, Beth (Gary) Burke, DeWitt, Becky (Tom) Burke, Charlotte, Teresa (Bill) Edwards, DeWitt, Peggy (Joel) Carstensen, Charlotte, Loren (Anne) Trimble, Schaumburg, Illinois, Garry (Gayle) Trimble, DeWitt, Joe (Rusti) Trimble, St. Paul, Minnesota, son-in-law Louie Biel, DeWitt, 44 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Rosalie in death were her husband, Leo, infant daughter Rosalie Frances, daughter Rosie Biel, son-in-law Dennis Schrader, granddaughter Stephanie Shumaker, and infant great-grandson Simon Carstensen, sister Marguerite Burke, and brothers Leonard, Cyril, and Gerald McGarry.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with a Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and visitation from 9 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick's of Villa Nova Cemetery.
