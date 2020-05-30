× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 4, 1943-May 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Rosannah M. Winter, age 76, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born December 4, 1943, in Pensacola, Florida, to John and Phyllis (Strong) Danielson. She was married to Arthur James (Jim) Winter on March 16, 1991. She was a lifelong elementary and special education teacher in Wisconsin and Iowa. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Wisconsin - Superior.

In Davenport, she taught at Madison, Jackson and Buffalo Elementary Schools. In 2007, she retired after 34 years of teaching.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her son, Daniel (Dan) Lueck and his wife Melissa; step-son Torrey Winter and wife Lisa; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was an active member at St. John’s Methodist Church while living in Davenport and Christ Fellowship Methodist Church upon her move to San Antonio. She loved crafts, travel, life and always put family first. Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial events. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association on her behalf.