January 2, 1941- August 9, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Rose Ellen Vergo, East Moline, passed away on August 9, 2018. This is a profound loss to her family and friends. Rose was a kind, humorous, and loving woman, and respected by those who knew her well. She had a way of modeling strength and a positive attitude for all those she encountered. Rose Ellen was born in Chicago on January 2, 1941. She enjoyed a rewarding nursing career in which she received the recognition and respect of her peers, doctors and patients for her work ethic and genuine passion and commitment to her patients. She was a member of both St. Mary's parish of East Moline and then Christ the King of Moline.
The center of Rose Ellen's life was her family. She married Dave Vergo on May 28, 1966, and together raised four children. She and Dave were married for 35 years until he preceded her in death. Their love for each other and faith sustained them through life's twists and turns in those years. Her love for her children and grandchildren was beyond measure. One of her great joys was to tell of the stories and lives of her children and grandchildren, which filled her with pride. She enjoyed her favorites which included games, puzzles, flowers, a good book, an afternoon nap, the Chicago Bears, a good Hallmark movie, and a hot bowl of buttered popcorn. Throughout her whole life, she lived as an example to others finding joy, happiness and blessings in not only the little things but in all that was offered and encountered on the path of life. She exemplified and conveyed as a mother and grandmother the meaning of faith and unconditional love for her daughter, Mary (Greg) VanHyfte; oldest son, Dave (Tracey )Vergo; daughter, Kathleen (Clint) Collier; and Robert (Colleen) Vergo; along with eight grandchildren. She was thankful for a lifelong loving relationship with her sister, Maureen Moses, who preceded her in death while the treasured and dear relationship with her brother-in-law, Robert Moses, lasted a lifetime beginning more than 55 years ago. She honored and loved her two dear nephews, John Moses, Martin Moses, his wife Nancy, and their children.
The family expresses gratitude to the caregivers, nurses, therapists, and doctors who tended to our mother's needs in the very later part of her life.
Rose Ellen now rests and knows the glory of the Lord united with her husband, sister, parents, grandparents and others dear to her. We give thanks for Rose Ellen's life. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 13, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We love you, Mom! We love you, Grandma. Always.
