Rose "Rosie" M. Parry

December 27, 1936 - July 31, 2023

Rose "Rosie" M. Parry, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at The Fountains Assisted Living. A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at the Cunnick Collins Life Celebration Center. Memorials may be left to the Riverdale Fire Department or the American Heart Association. Rosie chose to donate her body for medical research at the University of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Rosie was born on December 27, 1936 in Davenport to Raymond and Laura (Kreiter) Wessel. She was united in marriage to Ralph Parry on September 20, 1957 in Davenport. Rosie was a secretary for United Insurance Counselors from 1984 to 1995. After she retired, Rosie volunteered for several organizations throughout the Quad Cities.

Rosie enjoyed cooking and entertaining for friends and family. She enjoyed many summer days with Ralph boating on the Mississippi. There were many memorable family trips to Florida. As time moved on and Rosie was promoted to role of Grandmother, she thoroughly enjoyed babysitting and attending all of the events her grandchildren participated in.

Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Ralph; children, Kent Parry and Paul (Janelle) Parry both of Bettendorf; granddaughters, Kayla (Chance) of Anamosa, Iowa and Ashley of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.