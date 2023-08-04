Rosemary Claire Casad Graham

November 5, 1936 - July 27, 2023

Rosemary Claire Casad Graham, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held for Rosemary at Moline's First Congregational United Church of Christ at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023. Visitation will follow, noon-2 p.m., in the church's Colonial Parlor. Private interment will be at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery on the U.S. Arsenal.

If you'd like to donate to a charity in Rosemary's name, the Catfish Jazz Society scholarships are a good choice.

Rosemary was born November 5, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated from Davenport High School in 1954. As a young woman, Rosemary studied and loved both ballroom and ballet dancing. After starting a career at the Rock Island Arsenal, Rosemary would leave to raise a family and then return, retiring from HQAMCCOM in 1998. Rosemary married William R. Graham of Monmouth, Illinois, on October 23, 1965, her dance partner for the next 45 years.

She is survived by her loving sons: John P. Graham of Orlando, Florida, and William R. Graham Jr. of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Preceding Rosemary in death are husband, William R. Graham; her parents, John R. Casad and Marian McCabe Casad; sister, S. Rogene Howe; brother, Richard Grosshans; and stepmother, Jeanice C. Jenkins Casad.

The life of the party and always there to lend a hand or an ear, Rosemary was honored as a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League. Rosemary was also active with The Questers (Phebe Sudlow chapter), P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Catfish Jazz Society, and Moline's First Congregational United Church of Christ. A master pie and cookie baker, Rosemary loved to share her gift of sweet treats. This coming Christmas season, please have a Tom & Jerry with bourbon and 12 different homemade cookies in Rosemary's memory.