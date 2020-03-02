October 17, 1934- February 29, 2020
CAMBRIDGE -- Rosemary E. Schieferdecker, 85, of Cambridge, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, with her three daughters by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6th, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church.
Rosemary E. Lashbrook was born October 17, 1934, in Rushville, Illinois, the daughter of George K. and Blondelle E. Brokaw Lashbrook. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952. Her marriage to Harold E. "Gene" Schieferdecker took place on October 26, 1952, in Knoxville, Illinois. He passed away on March 27, 1996. The couple lived in Bowen, Illinois, for the first nine years of marriage and then moved to Cambridge in 1961.
She worked as a secretary at the Cambridge Grade School for 35 years before retiring. Her memberships included the Cambridge United Methodist Church, where she was very involved with the Fall Review, the United Methodist Women, and the Wesleyan Group of the UMW. She was very active in the Cambridge Social Hour Club, and she had a group of friends that met twice a week to play cards and Mexican Train. She was also quite involved with her quilting group and everyone knew Rosemary as a sweet and lovely lady.
Those surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Deb and Bob Cowan, Maple Grove, Minn., Lori and Royce Franck, Cambridge, Sheri and Glenn Maertens, Cambridge, seven grandchildren, Brandon (Kim) Cowan, Breanna (Dan) Willman, and Chrissy (Charlie) Thompson, all of Minnesota, Ryan (Megan) Franck, Cambridge, Kara (Scott) Packee, Kewanee, Chase Maertens, Los Angeles, Calif., and Leah Maertens, Bloomington, Ill. Other survivors include nine great-grandchildren, Finley, Camden, Jack, Anders, Marley, Ronan, Torin, Hannah, and Charlie, two sisters-in-law, Joan (Coles) Johnston, Cambridge, and Natalie Schieferdecker, Cambridge, and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, her husband, and a sister, Joan Howarter, preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.