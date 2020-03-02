October 17, 1934- February 29, 2020

CAMBRIDGE -- Rosemary E. Schieferdecker, 85, of Cambridge, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, with her three daughters by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6th, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church.

Rosemary E. Lashbrook was born October 17, 1934, in Rushville, Illinois, the daughter of George K. and Blondelle E. Brokaw Lashbrook. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952. Her marriage to Harold E. "Gene" Schieferdecker took place on October 26, 1952, in Knoxville, Illinois. He passed away on March 27, 1996. The couple lived in Bowen, Illinois, for the first nine years of marriage and then moved to Cambridge in 1961.