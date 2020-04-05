× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 1923-March 29, 2020

KEWANEE -- Rovene Langwith, 96, passed away March 29, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1923, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Carl and Lottie Stovall. On May 24, 1947, she married John L. Langwith in Kewanee. In 1953, they moved to the Quad Cities where she spent most of her life. In 2002, she moved to Johnston, Iowa, to be near family.

Rovene was a volunteer at the former St. Luke's Hospital and was in real estate with Bert Frahm Realty in the late 60's and early 70's. She enjoyed time with her family and playing bridge with friends. Rovene was an avid reader and a member of the First Baptist Church.

She is survived by sons, John Langwith of Bremerton, Washington, Dr. Dennis (Susie) Langwith of Des Moines, and Gary (Nancy) Langwith of Ankeny; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and niece, Sue DeVrieze.

Rovene was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2000; her son, Warren Langwith; and her brother, Clyde Stovall.

Due to current world conditions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or to St. Croix Hospice and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.