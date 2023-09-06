Roxanne Arnett

Sept. 13, 1953 - Sept. 2, 2023

Roxanne Arnett, 69, of the Illinois Quad City area, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Genesis-Illini Campus, Silvis, Illinois.

A visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, September 8, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Cremation will be accorded following visitation.

Roxanne was born September 13, 1953, in Cambridge, Illinois, a daughter of Frank W. and Mary Lawr Hines. She graduated from Cambridge schools.

She tended bar for many years for several area bars through the years.

Roxanne enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, crafting, and spending time with friends and family. She was a lifelong fan of all things Elvis.

Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Arnett, of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Skylla Arnett, Wisconsin, and Mystique Arnett, Wisconsin; great-grandson, Ryland Thompson; sister, Julia Amrine (Dan Miller), Sheffield, Illinois; niece, Twyladawn Lopez, Moline; and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Frank T. Hines.

Online condolences may be expressed at vanhoe.com.