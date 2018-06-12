January 13, 1930-June 9, 2018
SILVIS — Ruby A. Potter, 88, of Crosstown Square in Silvis, formerly of Milan, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 16, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, 6601 38th Ave, Moline. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or charity of choice.
Ruby was born on January 13, 1930, in Orion, Illinois, the daughter of Frank E. and Margaret J. Brown White. She married John D. Potter on July 1, 1950, at Bethel Methodist Church in Moline. He preceded her in death November 27, 2003. She graduated in 1948 from Moline High School. She was employed at Eagle Signal Corporation prior to becoming a homemaker.
Ruby was a 58-year member of the Rock Island County Home Extension, primary superintendent of Mound View Evangelical Church in Moline. Ruby belonged to Women Aglow in Moline and served as treasurer under three presidents, Betty Brooks, Darline Holly and Dorothy Wassell. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island. Ruby was a woman of faith and loved Jesus.
Survivors include her son, Billy (Susan) Potter, Coal Valley; daughter, Julie Kay Potter, Rock Island; grandsons, Bradley Potter, East Moline, Brian Potter, Santee, California; sister, Opal Eileen Swanson, Green Bay, WI, Helen Hubbell, Rockville, MD, Evelyn Lee Spooner, Phoenix, Arrizona, Marilyn (Robert) Hinton, Colona; brothers, John Monroe, Glenwood, Missouri, Lee (Evie) Monroe, Kewanee, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Sybil White, Lawton, Oklahoma, Joann White, Clarion, Iowa; and also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Margaret; and brothers, Clinton, Robert and James White.
