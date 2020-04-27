× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1943-April 24, 2020

MILAN, Ill. -- Russell Elliott, 76, of Milan, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Friends may express their sympathy at a drive through only visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan.

Due to current public gathering restrictions, you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. Private burial will be later in Edgington Cemetery. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Russell was born on November 27, 1943, in Moline, the son of Louis and Faye (Weir) Elliott. He married Jan Jones on October 23, 1976, in Davenport.

Mr. Elliott had been employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 25 years. He was later employed as an insurance agent with Allstate in Milan for 10 years.

He was proud to have served 18 years with the Blackhawk Fire Protection District working his way to Captain. Russell was a member of the Andalusia Masonic Lodge. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Dexter, auctions, camping, working on cars and was a jack of all trades.