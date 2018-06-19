September 10, 1955-June 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services celebrating the life of Russell K. “Russ” Nelson, 62, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m Friday, June 22, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Russ passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Davenport Elks Club or King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Russell Kent Nelson was born September 10, 1955, in Davenport, a son of Victor F. and Lola (Epping) Nelson. He was united in marriage to Laurie Schebler on April 30, 1983, in Davenport. Russ had worked for many years driving a truck for Wolfe Beverage, Swiss Valley and FedEx Freight.
He enjoyed cards, especially poker, and making his grass greener and groomed properly while wearing his Lawn Patrol shirt. Russ had been a bartender at the Elks Club for many years. He was widely known for his habitual whistling, alerting all within earshot of his whereabouts. But his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 35 years, Laurie; and their twin children, Nicole (Terry) Gisi Jr., Davenport, and Richard (Krista) Nelson, Round Lake, Illinois; grandchildren, Adam, Logan, Ayva, Ella, Jack and Presley; siblings, Jay Nelson and Dennis Nelson, both of Davenport; mother-in-law, Donna Schebler; as well as numerous loving extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
