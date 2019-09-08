September 27, 1948-August 26, 2019
DAVENPORT - Russell Menes Graduated from Davenport Central High and served in the Army Reserves. Russ went on to work for a time with the Davenport Fire Department, Oscar Mayer, and the Davenport School District. He loved classic cars and spending time with his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Rose (Hamann) Menes, his brother, William Menes and sister, Lillie (Menes) Lampe. He leaves behind longtime friend, Kathy Kirkland; daughter, Kristy; son, Eric; brother, Robert Menes; and sister, Rose Marie Dunbar.
Memorials may be sent to Robert Menes at 4120 36th Avenue, Apartment 23, Moline, IL 61265.