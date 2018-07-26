Ruth Anderson

May 19, 1920-July 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ruth V. Anderson, 98, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday July 24, 2018, at Bickford Senior Living, Davenport.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services at church. Inurnment will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Swedesburg Cemetery, Swedesburg, Iowa. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island, or to Swedesburg Museum, Swedesburg.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ruth was born May 19, 1920, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, a daughter of France and Otelia Carlson Norman. She graduated from Olds (Iowa) High School. She and Carl Leslie “Les” Anderson were united in marriage on August 3, 1940, in Swedesburg. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2009.
Ruth grew up on the family farm and loved helping on the farm from an early age. She enjoyed working with horses in her earlier years. She was an avid baker and bread maker. She often shared her Swedish rye bread, rusk and other baked items with family and friends.
Ruth was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island, and the Swedish Museum in Swedesburg. She enjoyed music and especially hymns.
Other interests included bike riding, driving, and caring for her beloved dog Gabby.
Surviving are her daughters (and spouses), Kay (John) Retzl, Moline, Joan (Don) Rinner, Longmont, Colorado, and Jean (Dale Nicely) Anderson, Rockford, Illinois; grandchildren, Laura, Ron, Chris, Lesley, Andrew, Sara, Amy, Celeste, Carly, Greg and Michael; 19 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and several nieces, nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gwen Cliff; and sisters, Clarette Morrow and Helen McIntosh.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.