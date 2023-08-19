Ruth Ann Johnson

April of 1949 - July 2, 2023

Ruth Ann Johnson, of St. Louis (formerly of DeWitt, Iowa), passed away peacefully Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mother of Good Counsel Home following an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ DeWitt, Iowa. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Ruth Ann was born in April of 1949, in Clinton County, Iowa, to Louis and Margaret (Greve) Flor. Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of Central Community Schools DeWitt and the University of Iowa with a Bachelor's in Political Science. She married John B. Johnson in 1974, later divorcing. She was blessed with two sons, Peter and Matthew.

She worked over 30 years for the Rock Island Arsenal and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, retiring from the Corps as a Budget Analyst in 2007.

Ruth Ann enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cooking, flower gardening on her patio and cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes in football. Her favorite things were fishing with her sons in local ponds, attending their school and music events, attending auctions, and watching movies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her two beloved sons whenever possible.

Surviving are her sons: Peter (Thien Nguyen) of St Louis, Missouri, and Matthew (Kari); and two grandchildren: Elna and Benjamin of Madison, Wisconsin; sister, Pauline Burken of DeWitt, Iowa; nephew, David (Liana Sandin) Burken of Lincoln, Nebraska; niece, Pamela (Rick) Kendall of Council Bluffs, Iowa; niece, Anne (Alan) Edwards of DeWitt, Iowa.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Claudine; and brother-in-law, Ben (Pauline) Burken.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care from Ingleside Communities Mt Horub, Wisconsin, and Evelyn's House Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Family suggests memorials to them, Lutheran World Relief, or the UI Holden Cancer Center.