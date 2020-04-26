× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 18, 1945-April 22, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ruth Ann King, 74, of Davenport, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com

Ruth was born May 18, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married James A. King on March 13, 1969, in Marion Iowa. They went on to enjoy 43 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Ruth enjoyed bingo, karaoke, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting and spending time with family. In her younger days she was a star basketball player, she played the accordion, poker and was the homecoming queen.

Her quirky sense of humor will be missed tremendously by all that knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeff (Shelie) King; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Griffin; sister Jeanie (Brad); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and two brothers.