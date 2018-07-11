March 31, 1945-July 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ruth Ann Thompson, 73, of Davenport passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or to Camp Courageous.
Ruth was born on March 31, 1945, in Davenport, the daughter of Walter and Leota (Hachmann) Hesse. She was united in marriage to Ronald Thompson on February 14, 1981. He preceded her in death.
Ruth was very involved with the Handicapped Development Center for over 30 years. She liked to have her things neat and tidy and loved animals. She enjoyed making crafts, especially painting with her sister. She also loved her family at the Handicapped Development Center.
Those left to honor her memory include, sisters, Gerry (Kenneth) Whyte, Sharon (Chuck) Freeman, Rose (Wayne) Meincke and Janet Raquet; sister-in-law, Carole Hesse; brother, Jim Hesse; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Robert and Charles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff at the Handicapped Development Center for all of their outstanding care for Ruth!