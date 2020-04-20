× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 2, 1924- April 14, 2020

MOLINE -- Ruth E. Johnston, 96, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Silver Cross of Friendship Manor in Rock Island.

Private family services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Memorials may be made to First Covenant Church of Moline or Christian Friendliness Youth.

Ruth was born on January 2, 1924, in Oak Park, Ill., the daughter of Fred A. and Bertha M. (Swanson) Peterson. Ruth married Bernard H. Johnston in Rock Island. She worked as a secretary for John Deere Administrative Center in Moline until she retired in 1984. Ruth was a part of the ladies group at First Covenant Church of Moline. She was also a part of the King's Daughters Organization.

Survivors include her children; Jody (Stan) Johnston-Mohr, Rock Island, Sherrill Glogowski, Moline, Lance B. (Antionette) Johnston, Chicago, sister; Norma J. Olson, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, grandchildren; Mark (Stephanie) Leaf, Christina Glogowski, Evan Glogowski, Katy Johnston, Andrew Johnston, Anthony Tyrrell, great-grandchildren; Anna Leaf, Josh Leaf, Hailey Glogowski, Taylinn Hamer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Elaine M. Peterson.

